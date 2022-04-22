Broadcom back in FTC antitrust crosshairs over chip deals - report

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is facing new antitrust scrutiny at the Federal Trade Commission, The Information reports - resurrecting some troubles that had seemed put to rest in November.
  • In summer 2021, the FTC charged Broadcom with illegally monopolizing markets for chip components, particularly for three types of chips used to deliver TV and broadband Internet.
  • That complaint was settled in early November and blocked Broadcom from some types of agreements.
  • Now the FTC is back on the case amid new complaints that Broadcom is again forcing exclusive deals with customers, according to the report.
  • That's spurred by companies complaining about Broadcom - which reportedly is blaming the supply chain for its demands from customers - but the FTC is taking them seriously with requests for documents and testimony, The Information notes.
