Broadcom back in FTC antitrust crosshairs over chip deals - report
Apr. 22, 2022 5:16 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is facing new antitrust scrutiny at the Federal Trade Commission, The Information reports - resurrecting some troubles that had seemed put to rest in November.
- In summer 2021, the FTC charged Broadcom with illegally monopolizing markets for chip components, particularly for three types of chips used to deliver TV and broadband Internet.
- That complaint was settled in early November and blocked Broadcom from some types of agreements.
- Now the FTC is back on the case amid new complaints that Broadcom is again forcing exclusive deals with customers, according to the report.
- That's spurred by companies complaining about Broadcom - which reportedly is blaming the supply chain for its demands from customers - but the FTC is taking them seriously with requests for documents and testimony, The Information notes.