Boeing (NYSE:BA) is preparing for a new delay in the 777X program that would push first deliveries by at least a year into early 2025, Reuters reported Friday.

The story confirmed an initial report by the Air Current aviation industry publication that said Boeing expects to delay the jet's certification target by another 9-12 months to late 2024, with deliveries to follow in 2025.

Boeing has previously said it expected to win certification for the 777X by the end of 2023, but the program has been slowed by weak demand for long-haul jets and safety concerns that have held up certification.

The 777X, known as the 777-9 and a larger version of the 777 widebody jet, has been in development since 2013.

Boeing also is seeking to resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner, and the company reportedly advised key airlines and parts suppliers this week that deliveries would resume in H2 2022.