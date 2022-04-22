ION receives non-compliance notice from NYSE
Apr. 22, 2022 5:29 PM ETION Geophysical Corporation (IO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) said on Monday it received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange notifying it of not being in compliance with the continued listing standards as it failed to file its 2021 Form 10-K timely.
- The company said the filing delinquency was due to filing for voluntary Chapter 11 relief.
- "If the Company fails to file its delayed filing and any subsequent delayed filings within six months from the filing due date, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, allow the Company’s securities to trade for up to an additional six months depending on specific circumstances," said the company.
- If the NYSE determines that an additional six-month trading period is not appropriate, suspension and delisting procedures will commence, it added.