Statera Biopharma receives Nasdaq notice regarding 10-K filing

  • Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) receives Nasdaq notice as it has not yet filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
  • As of March 31, 2022, company was unable to file its Form 10-K within the prescribed time period due to a delay in completing its financial statements and other disclosures.
  • Nasdaq had granted an exception giving a new deadline of April 15, 2022.
  • Company has until June 20, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance.
  • Stock drops 3.3% during after hours.
