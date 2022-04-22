Statera Biopharma receives Nasdaq notice regarding 10-K filing
Apr. 22, 2022 5:34 PM ETStatera Biopharma, Inc. (STAB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) receives Nasdaq notice as it has not yet filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
- As of March 31, 2022, company was unable to file its Form 10-K within the prescribed time period due to a delay in completing its financial statements and other disclosures.
- Nasdaq had granted an exception giving a new deadline of April 15, 2022.
- Company has until June 20, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance.
- Stock drops 3.3% during after hours.