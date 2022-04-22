Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital rolls out Bitcoin mining fund - CoinDesk
Apr. 22, 2022 5:42 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SkyBridge Capital, a New York-based investment firm founded by former White House Communications Director Anthony Scarammucci, has started a new fund to invest in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining businesses, a source familiar with the matter told CoinDesk Friday.
- The new SkyBridge BTC Mining limited partnership has raised $7.04M, according to an SEC filing dated April 21.
- Specifically, the hedge fund will co-invest with other limited partners in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner Genesis Digital Assets for the second time, the source told CoinDesk.
- The move comes after SkyBridge took part in Genesis' $431M fundraise last year, CoinDesk reported Sept. 21, 2021.
- In January, the Securities and Exchange Commission rejected SkyBridge's Spot Bitcoin ETF.