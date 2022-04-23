Strong Q1 earnings help bolster the week's financial gainers

Apr. 23, 2022

With earnings season in full swing, most of biggest gainers among financial stocks can attribute their rise to better-than-expected earnings, even as the broader market declined.

Meanwhile, among the week's decliners are two high-profile fintech names and a broker that issued a disappointing business update.

  • Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) leads the week's decliners, dropping 18% for the week;
  • PayPal Holdings (PYPL) stock slid 16% in a week where Amazon (AMZN) unveiled a payment option that may hurt PayPal, and the company disclosed a $32M pay package for its CEO;
  • Charles Schwab (SCHW) stock fell 15% after Q1 earnings missed expectations and the company's CFO explained that clients are moving some funds to investments "off our balance sheet into higher yielding alternatives."
  • SoFi Technologies (SOFI) dropped 12% for the week, its third week in the biggest decliners list, and down 60% YTD. The stock, which has a significant business in refinancing student loans, has been hurt by the pause in federal student loan payments; and
  • Trupanion (TRUP) rounds out the list with a 12% decline.

On Thursday, Q1 earnings at KeyCorp (KEY), a large regional bank, missed the consensus estimate as fee income declined amid market uncertainty

