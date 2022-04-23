Pfizer recalls certain batches of heart medication Accupril over carcinogen
Apr. 23, 2022 10:26 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of five lots of heart disease therapy Accupril (Quinapril HCl) due to the presence of cancer-causing agent nitrosamine above the normal acceptable levels.
- Accupril is indicated as a monotherapy for hypertension and in combination with conventional therapy for heart failure.
- While long-term intake of nitrosamine (N-nitroso-quinapril) is linked to a higher risk of cancer in humans, there is no immediate risk to patients taking the medication, the company said, adding that it has not received reports of adverse events related to the recall.
- The affected product lots have been distributed in the U.S. and Puerto Rico from December 2019 to April 2022.
- The latest recall comes a month after Pfizer (PFE) recalled certain lots of another blood pressure therapy known as Accuretic and two of its generic versions.