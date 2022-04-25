Twitter is said to re-examine Musk bid, may be open to deal - report
Apr. 24, 2022 8:12 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is said to be re-examining Elon Musk's $43 billion offer after the Tesla founder revealed his financing and social media firm may be more receptive to a deal.
- Twitter is to meeting on Sunday to discuss the offer, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar. Twitter (TWTR) is still working to asses its own value, which needs to be close to Musk's bid. The social media company may ask for sweeteners such as breakup fees if the deal were to fall apart.
- Twitter is expected to discuss the bid when it reports Q1 results on Thursday or possibly sooner, the WSJ said.
- The latest report comes after Musk announced Thursday said he will explore a potential tender offer for Twitter (TWTR), having secured $46.5 billion committed financing for the deal.