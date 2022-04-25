Silicon Motion is said to explore sale amid interest - Bloomberg
Apr. 24, 2022 8:32 PM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) is said to be considering a potential sale amid takeover interest in the semiconductor company.
- Taiwan-based Silicon Motion (SIMO) is working with advisers as it holds talks with possible bidders, according to a Bloomberg report. SIMO has a market cap of $2.7 billion.
- The Bloomberg report comes after Betaville on Friday said there's speculation that a mystery bidder is said to be circling Silicon Motion (SIMO). It's not clear who might be interested in acquiring SIMO.
- Earlier this month, Silicon Motion (SIMO )said it expected 1Q22 revenue above the consensus.