Renault may sell big Nissan stake to help fund EV shift - Bloomberg

Apr. 24, 2022 10:35 PM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY)RNLSY, RNSDF, NSANFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Nissan logo on wall of car dealer"s building

eyewave/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) falls more than 4% in early trading in Tokyo following a Bloomberg report that top shareholder Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) is considering selling some of the 43% stake it owns in the Japanese automaker.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) itself may be willing to buy some of the 1.83B shares owned by Renault, and it may seek other acquirers for a portion of the stake, according to the report.

Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) may want to cut its stake in Nissan to raise billions of euros for its plan to separate its electric vehicle business and reshape the companies' 23-year-old alliance without unraveling it.

The two companies are working with one another on Renault's structural overhaul, CFO Thierry Pieton told analysts on Friday.

Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) shares have plunged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as Seeking Alpha's contributor Mare Evidence Lab sees it as "the most exposed automotive company In Russia."

