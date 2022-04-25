American Premium Water agrees to acquire CloudXchange DataCentre

Apr. 25, 2022 12:59 AM ETAmerican Premium Water Corporation (HIPH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • American Premium Water (OTCPK:HIPH) has acquired 100% ownership of CloudXchange DataCentre, an entity that engages in crypto-mining related business through its wholly owned subsidiary CloudXchange DataCentre Pte Ltd for total transaction value of $45.6M.
  • To fund the deal, the company will issue restricted common shares of equivalent value to Mr. Chan Heng Fai, Ambrose (the “Seller”), the sole shareholder of CloudX.
  • Per the terms, the seller has provided HIPH with a guarantee to generate a minimum of $1.5M in EBITDA for CloudX SG within the first 12 months from June 2022 or upon the full delivery of the mining rigs.
  • In the event that the EBITDA of CloudX SG falls short of $1.5M, a guaranteed top-up for any shortfall amount up to $1.5M will be borne by the Seller.
  • The company to change focus to crypto-mining related businesses, and intends to change its name to "American Premium Mining Corporation" to reflect new focus.
  • The company has previously been focused on building brands that utilize cutting edge bioscience and nanotechnology in the CBD and wellness space.
