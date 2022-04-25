Technip Energies N.V. Non-GAAP EPS of €0.41, revenue of €1.7B
- Technip Energies N.V. press release (OTCPK:THNPY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.41.
- Revenue of €1.7B (+13.3% Y/Y).
- Adjusted Order Intake for Q1 2022 of €551.7M, equivalent to a book-to-bill of 0.3.
- Adjusted backlog decreased by 12% year-over-year to €15,632.4M, equivalent to 2.3x 2021 revenue.
- Adjusted net cash at March 31, 2022 was €3.3B, which compares to Adjusted net cash at December 31, 2021 of €3.1B.
- FY 2022 Financial framework: Adjusted Revenue of €5.0B-€5.5B vs. estimated decline in growth of -11.57% Y/Y; Adj. recurring EBIT margin of at least 6.5% and effective tax rate of 28%-32%.