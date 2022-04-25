ERYTECH divests US manufacturing facility for $44.5M and enters long-term supply pact with Catalent

Apr. 25, 2022 2:55 AM ETERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) announced the sale of its US manufacturing facility to Catalent, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization in advanced therapies for a total consideration of $44.5M.
  • Per the terms of an asset purchase pact, Catalent agreed to acquire ERYTECH’s state-of-the-art commercial-scale cell therapy manufacturing facility in Princeton, New Jersey.
  • Concurrently, both parties enters into a long-term supply agreement for clinical and commercial supply of eryaspase (GRASPA®).
  • The transaction expected to reduce operating expenses for ERYTECH and brings ERYTECH’s cash to ~EUR 55M ($60 million), and extends cash runway to mid-2024
  • ERYTECH is evaluating valuable strategic options to leverage its ERYCAPS® platform and its development and manufacturing capabilities with complementary assets and/or a broader corporate transaction.
