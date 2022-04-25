Sonadrill Holding secures new contract in Angola for Seadrill JV

Apr. 25, 2022

  • Sonadrill Holding Ltd secures a new contract for Seadrill's (OTCPK:SDRLF) 50:50 joint venture with an affiliate of Sonangol E.P.
  • The ten-well contract with options for up to eight additional wells in Angola for the West Gemini drillship with firm portion total value expected to be ~$161M, with further meaningful revenue potential from a performance bonus.
  • Commencement is expected in Q4 2022 with a firm-term of ~18 months.
  • The West Gemini is the third drillship to be bareboat chartered into Sonadrill, along with two Sonangol-owned units, the Sonangol Quenguela and Sonangol Libongos.
  • Seadrill will manage and operate the units on behalf of Sonadrill.
  • Together, the three units position the Seadrill JV as the premier rig operator in Angola, furthering the goal of building an ultra-deepwater franchise in the Golden Triangle and driving efficiencies from rig clustering in the region.
