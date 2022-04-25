Ukraine War Update: U.S. pledges millions more in military aid

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Military aid

The U.S. pledged another $322M in military financing to help Ukraine, bringing the total amount of American military assistance to $3.7B since the war began on Feb. 24. The U.S. also earmarked $400M to 15 other allied and partner nations in Central and Eastern Europe that have been impacted by the conflict. The announcement follows a high-level meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

No agreement yet

"An import stop for oil and gas or a punitive tariff would be important to put pressure on Vladimir Putin and bring him to the negotiating table," Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, told German newspaper Die Welt. "But at the moment we in the EU do not have a unified position on this question, while a final proposal for an embargo on oil and gas is not yet on the table."

