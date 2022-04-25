London -1.99%.

Germany -1.16%. German IFO Data: German Business Morale Rises in April.

France -1.65%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 1.6% lower with all sectors in negative territory apart from utilities. Basic resources stocks were the worst performers on the index.

Investors in Europe are also digesting the result of the French presidential election on Monday, and monitoring the latest developments in Ukraine.

UK Times reports the European Union will levy 'smart sanctions' on Russian oil imports.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than seven basis point to 2.83%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up down more than two basis point to 0.89%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than six basis point to 1.89%.

European futures mostly lower. FTSE -1.73%; CAC -1.23%; DAX -1.50% and EURO STOXX -2.15%.