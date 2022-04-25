Full Truck Alliance reports Q1 GTV growth of 4.2%
Apr. 25, 2022 4:33 AM ETFull Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) has facilitated 25.2M fulfilled orders with Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of RMB53.6B in Q1, representing 13.6% and 4.2% Y/Y growth, respectively.
- "Since March 2022, major outbreaks of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have occurred in many parts of China. The Company expects these outbreaks to have a material and adverse effect on the Company's business and results of operations. For the second quarter of 2022, the Company is likely to experience year-on-year declines in both GTV and fulfilled orders," the company said in a statement.