Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) saw rise in its Q1 sales, confirmed its outlook for the year and said that in 2022 it expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.

Q1 Group sales rose +11% (at constant exchange rates, or CER) to CHF16.45B Y/Y. Pharmaceuticals Division sales grew +6% to CHF11.2B.

The company said newly launched medicines, such as Ronapreve for COVID-19, mainly in Japan; Ocrevus for multiple sclerosis; haemophilia A therapy Hemlibra; Evrysdi for spinal muscular atrophy; and breast cancer treatment Phesgo continued their strong growth.

Worldwide sales of Ocrevus grew 18%Y/Y to CHF 1.45B. Sales of breast cancer drug Perjeta were largely flat, growing 1% Y/Y to CHF 993M.

Sales of Ronapreve (REGEN-COV) to treat COVID-19 increased +272% to CHF 587M.

Meanwhile, Hemlibra sales grew +30% Y/Y to CHF 853M.

The company said the impact of competition from biosimilars for its cancer drugs Avastin, MabThera/Rituxan and Herceptin further slowed down as expected (combined CHF 568M off sales reduction).

Q1 worldwide sales of Avastin declined -32% to CHF 581M; while MabThera/Rituxan revenue declined -21% Y/Y to CHF 564M.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), however, noted that for full year 2022 sales losses to biosimilars to be ~CHF 2.5B.

Sales from the Diagnostics Division grew 24% to CHF 5.3B.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) said COVID-19 tests remained a major sales driver, and contributed sales of CHF 1.9B, compared to sales of CHF 1.2B in Q1 2021.

However, Roche said that for full year 2022, it expects sales of COVID-19 medicines and diagnostics to decrease by ~CHF 2B to ~CHF 5B.

Outlook 2022:

"I am particularly pleased about the progress we are making in developing our product pipeline, including positive new data in neurology as well as in severe eye diseases. Based on our current assessment of the development of the COVID-19 pandemic, we confirm the outlook for the full year," said CEO Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) CEO Severin Schwan.

The company said sales are expected to be stable or grow in the low-single digits (at CER). Roche noted that excluding the effects (of biosimilar and COVID drugs/diagnostics impact) Group sales are expected to grow in the high-single digit range.

Meanwhile, Core earnings per share are expected to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range (at CER), including the accretive effect of the 2021 share repurchase.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) noted it expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.