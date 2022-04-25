Ryder's trailer leasing and maintenance business to be acquired by TIP Trailer Services
Apr. 25, 2022 5:29 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- TIP Trailer Services, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund II, and a leading trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair provider across Europe and Canada, signed an agreement with Ryder (NYSE:R) to acquire the trailer leasing and maintenance business of Ryder in the U.K.
- It will integrate the Ryder assets and contracts into its existing business, increasing its fleet with ~3,550 additional trailers and expanding its workshops in the U.K. to 18.
- The acquisition expands its footprint in U.K. and Ireland enabling the company to improve service offerings and infrastructure in areas where there are gaps today.