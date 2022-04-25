Ryder's trailer leasing and maintenance business to be acquired by TIP Trailer Services

Apr. 25, 2022 5:29 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • TIP Trailer Services, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital through its ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund II, and a leading trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair provider across Europe and Canada, signed an agreement with Ryder (NYSE:R) to acquire the trailer leasing and maintenance business of Ryder in the U.K.
  • It will integrate the Ryder assets and contracts into its existing business, increasing its fleet with ~3,550 additional trailers and expanding its workshops in the U.K. to 18.
  • The acquisition expands its footprint in U.K. and Ireland enabling the company to improve service offerings and infrastructure in areas where there are gaps today.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.