AstraZeneca gets FDA priority review for new dosing regimen of tremelimumab/Imfinzi in liver cancer

Apr. 25, 2022 5:42 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)BAYZF, BAYRYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

AstraZeneca production plant

Roland Magnusson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) application for a single priming dose of tremelimumab added to Imfinzi (durvalumab) to treat patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

The British drugmaker's had submitted a biologics license application (BLA) for the tremelimumab combo and novel dose and schedule is called STRIDE regimen (Single Tremelimumab Regular Interval Durvalumab).

The FDA is expected to make a decision in Q4 2022. Under priority review the FDA's goal is to take action on an application within 6 months, compared to 10 months under standard review.

The company added that it also submitted a supplemental BLA (sBLA for Imfinzi in this indication.

The company said the BLA and sBLA are backed by final results from a phase 3 trial called HIMALAYA, which showed that patients treated with the STRIDE regimen experienced a 22% reduction in the risk of death versus sorafenib, sold as Nexavar by (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY). The company added that nearly one in three (31%) patients were still alive at three years, compared to one in five (20%) for sorafenib.

“The HIMALAYA Phase III trial showed an unprecedented three-year overall survival in this setting with a single priming dose of tremelimumab added to Imfinzi, highlighting the potential for this regimen to improve longer-term survival outcomes," said Susan Galbraith, executive vice president, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca (AZN).

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.