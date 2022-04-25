Sapiens partners with Mindtree to digitally transform the insurance industry

  • Mindtree, global technology services and digital transformation company, and Sapiens (NASDAQ:SPNS) announced a partnership to help insurance companies drive digital transformation.
  • The combination of Sapiens' cloud-native, core suite of banking and insurance applications, and Mindtree's deep domain knowledge and expansive delivery capabilities will enable insurance companies to increase scale, speed-to-market, and customer satisfaction as they embrace digital.
  • The partnership will first focus on North America and subsequently grow into Europe and Asia.
  • Sapiens' full set of offerings for P&C, L&A and banking empowers customers to improve operational efficiency, expand revenue streams, and increase customer engagement and satisfaction using digital and omni-channel experiences.
