Tata Motors raised prices of passenger vehicles
Apr. 25, 2022 6:13 AM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) down 2% premarket following the prices increase of its passenger vehicles, effective April 23, 2022.
- The company raised the price to combat the rise in input cost.
- The weighted average increase is 1.1%, depending on the variant and model.
- The company has also increased the prices of its commercial vehicles by 2% - 2.5%, based on individual model and variant, effective April 1, 2022.
- Management comments: "While the company has initiated actions to absorb a significant portion of the increased costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion via a minimised price hike."
- Since the start of 2022, shares have slipped ~16% but grew more than 40% over a period of one year.