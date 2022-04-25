Amcor to expand healthcare packaging capabilities in Sligo, Ireland packaging facility
Apr. 25, 2022 6:17 AM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) announced an investment to establish new thermoforming capabilities for medical packaging in its Sligo, Ireland, healthcare packaging facility.
- The investment will strengthen the company's leadership in the growing industry for sterile packaging, offering customers in Europe and North America another site with comprehensive healthcare solutions.
- Through this investment, the Sligo site will feature Class 7 cleanroom manufacturing environments and state-of-the art thermoforming operations, fully certified to ISO 13485 standards and meeting the highest regulatory requirements.
- European medical device segment, which relies on this type of packaging, is expected to grow at annual rate of more than 4%, reaching $171Bby 2027, as per Market Data Forecast.