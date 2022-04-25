Otis Worldwide Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.03, revenue of $3.41B misses by $40M

Apr. 25, 2022 6:18 AM ETOtis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Otis Worldwide press release (NYSE:OTIS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $3.41B (+0.2% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • Organic sales up 3.1%
  • Guidance FY22: Adjusted net sales of ~$14.1 to 14.3 billion, up 0.5 to 1.5% vs consensus of $14.61B. Organic sales up 3 to 4%. Organic New Equipment sales flat to up 1.5%. Organic Service sales up 5 to 6%. Adjusted operating profit of $2.2 to $2.25 billion, up $40 to $90 million at actual currency; up $105 to $155 million at constant currency. Adjusted EPS of $3.22 to $3.27 vs consensus of $3.27, up 9 to 11%; adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 27.7%.Free cash flow of ~$1.6 billion with conversion of approximately 120% of GAAP net income
