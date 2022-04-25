Things are getting serious over at Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) - at least according to the latest media reports. Elon Musk met with the crew in the C-suite on Sunday after Twitter went for the poison pill to block him from increasing his 9.2% stake. The ongoing drama saw Musk unveil a $43B bid for the social media platform only 10 days ago after declining a board seat, prompting the company to go on the defensive before shifting its posture towards striking a deal.

What happened? Musk has lined up $46B in financing to fund a buyout ($25B in debt coming from investment banks and $21B in personal equity). He is also rallying Twitter (TWTR) shareholders, like Thrivent Asset Management, to support the takeover following private meetings on Friday. A bigger fear for the board could be a tender offer, which could reveal Twitter (TWTR) shareholder support for Musk's bid. While the poison pill would prevent them from tendering their shares (and require multiple years to gain board control), the company's negotiating hand would weaken significantly if it was shown to be going against its investor base.

In the meantime, Twitter (TWTR) is still working on estimating its actual market value to compare it with Musk's "best and final" offer of $54.20/share. Executives also want breakup guarantees if the deal falls through, and are conducting due diligence into the regulatory investigations against Musk that could risk the deal being completed. The Tesla CEO has said he wants to "transform" Twitter (TWTR) into a "platform for free speech around the globe" by implementing improvements to its products and policies.

Lack of movement: Twitter (TWTR) went public in 2013, but its shares have hardly moved in the eight-and-a-half years since hitting the market. While the company had priced its IPO at $26 per share, the first trade that regular investors could take part in came in north of $45. On Monday, Twitter shares are changing hands around $49 in premarket trading, up 7% from where Elon Musk first announced the potential takeover on April 14, but still 10% below his offer price.