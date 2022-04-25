High Tide sees 76% growth in weekly retail sales, grants stock options

Apr. 25, 2022 6:29 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) reported ~C$1.4M in total retail gross revenues across all retail platforms on Apr.20, representing a 76.21% increase from the previous Wednesday.
  • The company's Canadian bricks-and-mortar stores reported a 63.05% increase, while sales across its e-commerce platforms  saw a 129.4% surge from prior Wednesday.
  • These robust 4/20 sales numbers exceeded our expectations and are a reflection of our successful, rapid organic and acquisition-based growth strategy," president & CEO Raj Grover commented.
  • Also, the company granted 40K stock options to certain employees exercisable over a period of three years, that fully vest over a two-year period.
