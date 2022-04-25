Fang Holdings gets extension to file annual report
Apr. 25, 2022 6:37 AM ETFang Holdings Limited (SFUN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) said the NYSE granted it an extension through May 17 to complete and file with the SEC its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and current report on Form 6-K for the half year ended June 30, 2021.
- The NYSE notified that it will closely monitor it's progress with the interim milestones submitted to the NYSE.
- Failure to achieve these interim milestones could result in an accelerated trading suspension prior to May 17.
- The NYSE also notified, in the event the Company fails to complete its delayed filings and any subsequent filings with the SEC by May 17, the NYSE will move forward with the initiation of suspension and delisting procedures.