BitNile subsidiary Ault Alliance to purchase EYP and affiliates for $68M
Apr. 25, 2022 6:37 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) subsidiary, Ault Alliance agreed to lend ~$12M through a super-priority debtor-in-possession loan to and entered into an asset purchase agreement with, EYP and its affiliates providing for the acquisition of all of EYP's assets for consideration of ~$68M.
- EYP is an integrated architecture, engineering, and design services company specializing in higher education, healthcare, government and science & technology; EYP has interdisciplinary offices in 11 cities across U.S.
- Under the purchase, Ault Alliance will be able to include the value of its DIP loan as part of its bid at closing.
- Sale process is expected to be completed by June 2022 in which period the sale will continue to operate in the ordinary course providing services to its customers.