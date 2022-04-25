Illumina, German hospital team up for genome sequencing to test genetic disease in ill children
Apr. 25, 2022 6:42 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) signed an agreement with Germany's Hannover Medical School to implement the use of whole-genome sequencing (WGS) in critically ill children suspected of having a genetic or rare disease.
- The company noted that WGS is the most comprehensive method for genetic disease testing.
- The project, led by the Department of Human Genetics at Medizinische Hochschule Hannover (MHH), will evaluate the use of WGS in neonatal and pediatric intensive care unit settings to show the positive impact of earlier diagnosis and treatment for hospitalized children.
- The company said at least 100 critically ill children in intensive care with suspected genetic disorders will be tested, where possible as a trio (child and their parents), to evaluate the diagnostic efficacy of rapid WGS (rWGS).
- Illumina (ILMN) noted that the findings will be used to challenge the existing inclusion and exclusion criteria for rWGS eligibility in intensive care settings and help to establish appropriate evidence for earlier use of rWGS in the German healthcare system.