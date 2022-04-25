Triller, to be merged with SeaChange, expands Creators platform with Fangage acquisition
Apr. 25, 2022 6:51 AM ETSeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Triller, AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Fangage, the all-in-one solution for creators to reach and engage all their fans around the globe directly, host and sell exclusive content and offer unique membership and subscription packages.
- "With the addition of Fangage, we’ve added new superpowers for creators, substantially expanding their monetization potential by enabling more people to engage with more content powered by the Triller platform, across social media and the open web," Triller CEO Mahi de Silva commented.
- Triller recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC).
- Fangage provides an online service where artists, creators, and brands can build their own online platform for fans.
- Transaction if completed, expected in 2Q22, the combined company will be named TrillerVerz; its Class A common stock will be listed on Nasdaq.