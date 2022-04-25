Coca-Cola Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.06, revenue of $10.5B beats by $670M

Apr. 25, 2022 6:58 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Coca-Cola press release (NYSE:KO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $10.5B (+16.7% Y/Y) beats by $670M.
  • Shares -1.6% PM.
  • On March 8, 2022, the company announced the suspension of its business in Russia as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. The approximate direct impacts of this on FY2022 results are estimated to be as follows: 1% impact to unit case volume; 1% to 2% impact to net revenues and operating income; $0.04 impact to comparable EPS. 

  • The company expects to generate free cash flow (non-GAAP) of approximately $10.5B through cash flow from operations of approximately $12B, less capital expenditures of approximately $1.5B. 

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.