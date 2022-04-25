Coca-Cola Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.06, revenue of $10.5B beats by $670M
Apr. 25, 2022 6:58 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Coca-Cola press release (NYSE:KO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $10.5B (+16.7% Y/Y) beats by $670M.
- Shares -1.6% PM.
- On March 8, 2022, the company announced the suspension of its business in Russia as a result of the conflict in Ukraine. The approximate direct impacts of this on FY2022 results are estimated to be as follows: 1% impact to unit case volume; 1% to 2% impact to net revenues and operating income; $0.04 impact to comparable EPS.
The company expects to generate free cash flow (non-GAAP) of approximately $10.5B through cash flow from operations of approximately $12B, less capital expenditures of approximately $1.5B.