WPP's Kantar to acquire Blackwood Seven

Apr. 25, 2022 7:12 AM ETWPP plc (WPP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • WPP's (NYSE:WPP) Kantar market research unit agrees to acquire Denmark-based Blackwood Seven, a leading provider of marketing measurement and optimisation company.
  • The addition represents Kantar's sixth acquisition since Bain Capita took a majority shareholding in December 2019.
  • Commercial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The deal is anticipated to complete by the end of April.
  • The addition cements Kantar’s position as a market-leader in marketing ROI measurement; a market forecast to be valued at $3B by 2024 (17% CAGR), and accelerates the firm’s plans to bring a Unified Marketing Measurement solution to its global client base.
  • Pursuant to which, Blackwood Seven team will join Kantar’s Analytics Practice, led by Chris Petranto.
