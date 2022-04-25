Coca-Cola smashes organic sales expectations in Q1

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) topped estimates with its Q1 earnings report on 16% revenue growth, which included 7% growth in price/mix and 11% growth in concentrate sales. Notably, Coca-Cola (KO) said it gained value share in total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, which included share gains in both at-home and away-from-home channels.

Organic sales were up 18% during the quarter vs. +9.5% consensus, led by a 22% jump in the Europe, Middle East & Africa region and 39% pop in Latin America. Organic sales were 14% higher in North America.

Unit case volume grew 8% during the quarter, with broad-based growth across all operating segments. KO noted that volume performance was driven by continued investments in the marketplace and a benefit from cycling the impact of the pandemic in the prior year. Developed markets as well as developing and emerging markets grew high single digits.

Operating margin was 32.5% of sales vs. 30.2% last year. The expansion was primarily driven by strong topline growth, partially offset by an increase in marketing investments versus the prior year, the impact of the BodyArmor acquisition and currency headwinds.

Shares of Coca-Cola (KO) fell 0.23% premarket to $65.10 on a down day overall for the stock market.

Dig further into the Coca-Cola Q1 earnings report.