Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot Russian Airlines’ (OTCPK:AERZY) operating results for the month of March reflect significant erosion across its business as sanctions slam the company.

Per the published figures, passenger traffic fell by over 20%, led by an over 50% reduction in international travel. Revenue across the business also fell by nearly one-third as cargo figures also fell sharply since the start of the year.

Results for the air carrier’s ultra-low cost option, Pobeda Airlines, were not reflective of its name as a loss of about 61% of international customers cut into results. While domestic results were reduced more slightly, costs to the Russian consumer from sanctions clearly impacted results.

Amid increasingly adverse results, the Russian government is scrambling to support its largest airline. Just last week, Russian state media reported the Kremlin was considering utilizing around 107 billion rubles ($1.34 billion) from its sovereign wealth fund to recapitalize the carrier. Like many of its western adversaries, Russia spent heavily to help carry the airline through COVID troubles in 2020.

The airline is also seeking to benefit from nations outside of Europe, for example by chartering new flight routes to southeast Asia. Additionally, nations like Malaysia have indicated willingness to offer the airline, which flies largely western aircraft from Boeing and Airbus while it still struggles to supply a greater number of domestically-produced Sukhoi superjets, critical materials in electronics and semiconductors that were shut off by sanctions.

Shares fell about 4% in daily trading in Moscow.

