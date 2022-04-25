Philips (NYSE:PHG) ADRs have lost ~13% in the pre-market on Monday after the Dutch health equipment company reported ~4% decline in its comparable sales for 1Q 2022 amid supply issues and an ongoing recall of its certain respiratory care devices.

While the group sales for the quarter reached EUR 3.9 billion, the loss from continuing operations jumped ~347% YoY to EUR 152.0 billion.

The comparable sales of the Connected Care division, which houses the respiratory care business, fell 21% YoY, mainly due to the recall.

“….we recorded better than expected sales of EUR 3.9 billion in very challenging circumstances, with significant supply chain headwinds as well as the consequences of the Respironics field action,” Chief executive Frans van Houten said.

The company expects its sales and profitability to recover in 2H 2022. However, the risks from COVID-19 situation in China, the Ukraine war, supply chain issues and inflationary pressures could jeopardize the outlook, the company cautioned.

"This is not the time to give up (on the outlook), but the situation is very vulnerable," Reuters reported quoting Houten. "Especially in China, where the COVID lockdowns are a major risk to international trade and to us."

Last week, Philips (PHG) said its that its subsidiary Philips Respironics was recalling certain groups of ventilators, adding to its previously announced recall of sleep and respiratory care products.