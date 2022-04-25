Owens Corning to acquire WearDeck, composite decking and structural lumber manufacturer
Apr. 25, 2022 7:16 AM ETOwens Corning (OC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) signed an agreement with JR Plastics to acquire WearDeck, premium producer of composite weather-resistant decking for commercial and residential applications in North America.
- Transaction is expected to close by end of Q2; Financial terms remain undisclosed.
- WearDeck, with manufacturing facility in Ocala, Florida, has products that offer a long-lasting, strong, and durable solution for weather-resistant decking which can be used for both commercial and residential applications.
- "The acquisition of WearDeck is a positive step in advancing our strategy to drive continued growth in Owens Corning and pivoting our Composites business to focus on high-value material solutions within the building and construction space," Composites President Marcio Sandri commented.
- In FY22, WearDeck expects to deliver sales of ~$60M and will significantly contribute to Owens Corning's target of achieving $10B in revenue by 2024.
- Owens Corning estimates the North American decking market to be $7B+ and to grow at ~5% annually.