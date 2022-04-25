NanoViricides provides update on potential COVID drug NV-CoV-2

Apr. 25, 2022

  • NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) provided an update on its oral and injectable drug programs for coronavirus.
  • The company said it was close to completing an Investigators Medicinal Product Dossier which is required as part of a clinical trial application for its lead drug candidate NV-CoV-2 to treat COVID-19.
  • The company added that it is getting its manufacturing systems set up for producing the drug products for clinical trials.
  • Shelton, Conn.-based NanoViricides (NNVC) said it believes it has sufficient funds for the phase 1/2 trials of this COVID-19 drug candidate.
  • The company noted that NV-CoV-2 "Oral Gummies" will be made available in blister packs. Oral Syrup will be made available in sealed plastic bottles. The company said it has developed NV-CoV-2 formulations for injection, infusion and direct lung inhalation using a mouthpiece.
