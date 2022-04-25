KKR closes its third North America private-equity fund at $19B
Apr. 25, 2022 7:20 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced on Monday the final closing of its KKR North America Fund XIII (NAX3) focused on pursuing opportunistic private equity investments in North America at $19B.
- With the closing of NAX3, the largest fund in the company's history, KKR’s (KKR) Americas Private Equity platform has more than $90B in assets under management across flagship, growth and core investment vehicles. The fund has drawn support from new and existing investors globally, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, private wealth platforms, family offices, high-net worth individuals and other institutional investors.
- KKR (KKR) will be investing $2B of capital in the fund, which was oversubscribed, alongside investors through the firm's balance sheet, affiliates, and employee commitments.
- Over the past decade and across NAX3’s two predecessor funds, KKR North America Fund XI and KKR Americas XII Fund, KKR (KKR) has delivered an average gross internal rate of return of 30.1% (25.1% net) and a gross multiple on invested capital of 2.6x (2.2x net).
- KKR (KKR) stock was down 1.7% in Monday premarket trading.
- In March, KKR closed on its fourth global infrastructure fund with $17B in commitments. Last July, Bloomberg reported that Carlyle Group (CG) was seeking to raise $27B for a new private-equity fund.