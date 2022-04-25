Tecnoglass to transfer stock exchange listing to NYSE
Apr. 25, 2022 7:31 AM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) will transfer the listing of its ordinary shares to NYSE from Nasdaq.
- Trading will commence on NYSE on May 9, 2022, using its current symbol “TGLS” and will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the transfer takes place.
“Our transfer to the NYSE marks a significant milestone in Tecnoglass’ evolution as a publicly traded company. The NYSE is home to many of the world's most well-established and valuable companies and we believe it provides unparalleled exposure to reach more investors, increase trading liquidity and raise visibility with many stakeholders, ultimately enhancing value for our highly successful Company.” said CEO José Manuel Daes