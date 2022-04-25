Sprott's Sprott subsidiary Asset Management acquires assets related to North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF
Apr. 25, 2022 7:32 AM ETSprott Inc. (SII)URNMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Sprott Funds Trust announced that Sprott Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott, closed the acquisition of certain assets relating to managing the North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF.
- Sprott Funds Trust and Exchange Traded Concepts Trust have completed the reorganization of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF from a series of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust to Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM), a series of Sprott Funds Trust.
- Sprott Asset Management has also acquired licensing rights from North Shore Indices to use the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index, the performance of which URNM will continue to seek to track.
- This transaction adds ~$1.1B of energy-transition related assets to Sprott's total AUM and thereby makes Sprott as the largest manager of uranium investments in the world with ~$4.5Bin uranium related, energy-transition AUM, as of Apr.21, 2022.