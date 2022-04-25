Activision Blizzard Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 misses by $0.06, revenue of $1.77B misses by $30M
Apr. 25, 2022 7:33 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Activision Blizzard press release (NASDAQ:ATVI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $1.77B (-22.4% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Net revenue including the impact of GAAP deferrals is $$1.48B ($1.768B -$287M).
- Due to pending acquisition by Microsoft for $95.00 per share, the company will not be hosting a conference call, issuing an earnings presentation, or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its first quarter 2022 earnings release.
- CEO comment: “As we look to the future, with Microsoft’s scale and resources, we will be better equipped to grow existing franchises, launch new potential franchises and unlock the rich library of games we have assembled over 40 years. Our 370 million players around the world and workplace excellence remain our focus. For investors, our recently announced transaction is the culmination of three decades of providing superior shareholder returns.”