Lennox Non-GAAP EPS of $2.36 beats by $0.28, revenue of $1.01B beats by $32.4M
Apr. 25, 2022 7:35 AM ETLennox International Inc. (LII)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lennox press release (NYSE:LII): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.36 beats by $0.28.
- Revenue of $1.01B (+8.5% Y/Y) beats by $32.4M.
- CEO comment: "Looking ahead for the company overall, demand remains strong, and we have announced a second round of price increases for 2022 to continue to offset broad inflationary pressures. We are raising 2022 revenue growth guidance from 5-10% to 7-11% and reiterating EPS guidance of $13.50-$14.50. We repurchased $200 million of stock in the first quarter and are reiterating plans for $400 million of stock repurchases for the full year."