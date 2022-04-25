LiveOne to commence 2M share buyback program; reaffirms FY23 guidance
Apr. 25, 2022 7:35 AM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) intends to commence its previously announced stock repurchase program beginning in the current Q1 of FY2023.
- As of Apr.22, LiveOne had cash on hand of $13.6M and over 2.26M paid and free members.
- Buyback up to 2M of LiveOne's shares of common stock have been previously authorized by it's board, and may initially repurchase up to 500K shares of its common stock.
- The authorization to repurchase will expire on January 31, 2023.
- ThinkEquity may commence purchasing the shares of common stock beginning on Apr.25 until the earlier of the close of trading on May.31, subject to earlier termination and up to the maximum amount as agreed to with ThinkEquity.
- The company reaffirms is guidance to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 FY 2023; maintains Revenue guidance for FY 2023 of $125M-$140M (vs. consensus of $132.22M) and Adjusted EBITDA between $4M-$8M.