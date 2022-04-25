Sol-Gel's stock rises as FDA approves Epsolay to treat skin condition rosacea
Apr. 25, 2022 7:37 AM ETSol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Epsolay, a proprietary cream formulation of benzoyl peroxide 5%, to treat inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults.
- The company said the benzoyl peroxide in Epsolay is encapsulated within silica-based patented microcapsules, which is designed to slowly release benzoyl peroxide over time.
- The company said the approval was backed by data from two phase 3 trials which evaluated Epsolay against vehicle in people with inflammatory lesions of rosacea, a skin condition that causes red spots on the face.
- Israel-based Sol-Gel noted that it has granted Galderma Holding exclusive rights to commercialize Epsolay in the U.S.
- SLGL +6.39% to $7.83 premarket April 25