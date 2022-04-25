Silence Therapeutics receives $2M in research milestone from Hansoh Pharma
Apr. 25, 2022 7:37 AM ETSilence Therapeutics plc (SLN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) announced that it will receive a $2M cash payment from Hansoh Pharmaceutical post the achievement of an undisclosed preclinical milestone.
- Both the companies entered a collaboration in October 2021 to develop siRNAs leveraging Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD platform for three undisclosed targets.
- Under agreement terms, Silence has exclusive rights to the first two targets in all territories except the China region; Hansoh has the exclusive option to license rights to those two targets in the China region and global rights to the third target.
- Hansoh made a $16M upfront payment to Silence and Silence is eligible to receive up to $1.3B in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones.
- Silence is also eligible to receive royalties tiered from low double-digit to mid-teens on Hansoh net product sales.