Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) drove past earnings expectations on Monday morning.

The Pennsylvania-based supplier of aftermarket auto parts notched Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 for the first quarter, topping estimates by $0.08. Revenue of $401.6 million also cruised past analyst expectations by $29.76 million, a nearly 40% increase from the year prior.

“We have been working hard to execute cost savings initiatives and have successfully executed pass-through pricing actions to address the increased costs associated with these inflationary challenges,” CEO Kevin Olsen said. “As a result, we remain confident in our ability to offset the gross margin dollar impact of the higher inflationary costs we are experiencing.”

To be sure, gross margins were impacted in the first quarter by supply chain and inflationary pressures, per the earnings print. Adjusted gross margin came in at 34.1%, down just over 2% from the prior year. The company’s Dayton Parts division’s margins were cited as specifically impacted due to “global transportation and logistics constraints as well as commodity and wage rate pressures.”

For the full year, the company forecast diluted EPS in the range of $5.35 to $5.55 and net sales in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.64 billion. Both figures fall in line with estimates.

“Our 2022 guidance reflects our belief that the aftermarket industry dynamics will remain strong throughout the year, but also anticipates continued inflationary cost pressures from global transportation and logistics constraints, labor availability, and higher commodity, interest rate, and wage rate costs, especially in the second half of 2022,” Olsen commented.

He noted that pricing and cost-savings actions will prove pivotal to maintaining positive results moving forward.

