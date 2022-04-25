Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) +3% pre-market Monday after reporting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings but cutting its sales guidance to exclude its Russia business.

Q1 net income inched higher to $311M, or $0.73/share, from $308M, or $0.71/share, in the year-ago quarter

Q1 sales edged 0.2% higher to $3.41B, as New Equipment net sales fell 2.5% Y/Y to $1.42B and Services net sales added 2.2% to $1.99B.

The company said new orders rose 8.8% Y.Y, with 4% growth in its backlog, while organic sales in the services segment gained nearly 6%.

For FY 2022, the company adjusted its profit and sales outlook to exclude Russia, and cut its net sales outlook to $14.1B-$14.3B from its previous view of $14.4B-$14.7B and narrowed adjusted EPS guidance range to $3.22-$3.27 from $3.20-$3.30, with free cash flow of ~$1.6B.

"Looking ahead, despite the intensifying macro challenges, including the impact from the crisis in Ukraine, we expect to achieve 3%-4% organic sales growth and 10% adjusted EPS growth, at the midpoint," said Chair, CEO and President Judy Marks.

Otis shares have shed 15% YTD but gained 3% during the past year.