Otis Worldwide tops Q1 earnings estimates, trims sales outlook

Apr. 25, 2022

Male forefinger (index finger) pressing on the first floor button or floor number one in elevator (lift). Mechanical engineering concept

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) +3% pre-market Monday after reporting better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings but cutting its sales guidance to exclude its Russia business.

Q1 net income inched higher to $311M, or $0.73/share, from $308M, or $0.71/share, in the year-ago quarter

Q1 sales edged 0.2% higher to $3.41B, as New Equipment net sales fell 2.5% Y/Y to $1.42B and Services net sales added 2.2% to $1.99B.

The company said new orders rose 8.8% Y.Y, with 4% growth in its backlog, while organic sales in the services segment gained nearly 6%.

For FY 2022, the company adjusted its profit and sales outlook to exclude Russia, and cut its net sales outlook to $14.1B-$14.3B from its previous view of $14.4B-$14.7B and narrowed adjusted EPS guidance range to $3.22-$3.27 from $3.20-$3.30, with free cash flow of ~$1.6B.

"Looking ahead, despite the intensifying macro challenges, including the impact from the crisis in Ukraine, we expect to achieve 3%-4% organic sales growth and 10% adjusted EPS growth, at the midpoint," said Chair, CEO and President Judy Marks.

Otis shares have shed 15% YTD but gained 3% during the past year.

