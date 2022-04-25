Autolus stock rises 10% on FDA regenerative medicine status for obe-cel to treat blood cancer subtype

Apr. 25, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation to Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) gene therapy obecabatagene autoleucel (obe-cel) to treat adult patients with relapsed/refractory B-Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
  • London-based Autolus' (obe-cel) — which is a CD19-directed autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T therapy — had previously received Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation by the European Medicines Agency and Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway by U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.
  • AUTL +10.23% to $3.77 premarket April 25
