Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and its collaborators at the New York Medical College (NYMC) said on Monday that the company’s IL‐15 receptor agonist NKTR-255, in combination with different CAR-T therapies, boosted the activity of Natural Killer (NK) cells in preclinical models.

The data were shared in two presentations conducted at a medical meeting.

One study was designed to evaluate the efficacy of NKTR-255 with anti-MCAMa CARb modified NK cells in certain tumor models. According to its findings, NKTR-255 was found to have improved the expression of NK cell-activating receptors, induced NK cell proliferation and sutained NK cell expansion, the company said.

Other study looked at the effects of Burkitt Lymphoma (BL) models in response to NKTR-255 in combination with anti-CD19 CAR NK cells and anti-CD20 or anti-CD79 antibodies. Its findings indicate that NKTR-255 with anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody (mAb), Obinutuzumab “significantly enhanced” the cytotoxicity of anti-CD19 CAR NK compared to the control.

"My lab's findings show that NKTR-255's ability to expand and proliferate NK cells resulted in the enhancement of the efficacy of two different CAR therapies in our preclinical models," remarked Dr. Mitchell S. Cairo, the director of the Cairo Laboratory at NYMC.

Last year, Nektar (NKTR) announced the first peer-reviewed publication of preclinical data supporting NKTR-255.