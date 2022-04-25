Algoma Steel awards building contract to Walters Group

Apr. 25, 2022 7:53 AM ETAlgoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL), ASTLWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) has awarded the structural building contract for its electric arc steelmaking facility to Hamilton, ON-based Walters Group.
  • Walters will be responsible for fabricating and erecting the main building structure in addition to the necessary dust collection hoods.
  • Per the terms of fixed-priced contract, Walters will use Algoma’s steel plate products in the fabrication of the heavy structural components, and will work with local industrial contractor, SIS Manufacturing for the fabrication of these key elements.
  • Onsite assembly of the building structure is expected to commence in the fall of 2022, with completion targeted within a year.
